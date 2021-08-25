Laabam Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Unlock Date

Laabam is a Tamil film written and directed via SP Jhananathan. Collectively Produced below 7Cs Leisure and VSP Productions banner, Laabam film options Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, and Kalaiyarasan within the lead position. Track director Imman composes songs and background rankings for this film. Ramji handles the digital camera for this film. Laabam film might be freeing in theatres on 09 September 2021.

The primary glance poster of the movie options statues of a policeman capturing a farmer who falls to the bottom with a plough in hand as a lady with a small kid cries out in grief whilst a feminine activist raises her voice. Within the center, the phrase “CITIZEN” is written whilst Vijay Sethupathi with a speaker on his shoulders is attempting to put across his message on a mic.

Laabam First Glance

Director SP Jhananathan Manufacturer But to be Up to date Screenplay SP Jhananathan Style Motion Entertainer Tale SP Jhananathan Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and Kalaiyarasan Track D Imman Cinematographer Ramji Editor But to be Up to date Manufacturing Corporate 7Cs Leisure & VSP Productions Unlock date 09 September 2021 Language Tamil

Laabam Film Trailer

Watch the reliable trailer video of the impending Vijay Sethupathi movie Laabam,

Laabam Tamil Film Songs

Watch Laabam film all songs right here,

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar