Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya Begins Filming With Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao; Stocks A BTS Image | 🎥 LatestLY

Naga Chaitanya changed Vijay Sethupathi in Aamir Khan’s remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. He joined the staff in Ladakh lately and these days, the actor shared a BTS image from the units. The picture has Aamir with Kiran Rao as smartly.

