Lab Technician Kidnapping and Murder Case: 4 Police Officers Suspended including Additional Superintendent of Police

Lucknow / Kanpur: A kidnapped lab technician has been killed by his kidnappers for ransom about a month ago from Barra police station area in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. This has been revealed in the police investigation. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended four police officers, including an Additional Superintendent of Police, for being negligent in the investigation in this case.

A spokesperson of the state government said, "After due consideration by the government, in the public interest, Additional Superintendent of Police (Southern) Kanpur Nagar Aparna Gupta and the then jurisdictional Manoj Gupta have been suspended." He said, "Former inspector in-charge of Barra Ranjit Rai and police in-charge Rajesh Kumar have been suspended.

The spokesman said that to check whether the ransom was taken in the kidnapping incident, instructions have been given to the Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Police Headquarters, VP Jogandad.

Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that during the police investigation, it has become clear that the kidnapped lab technician was murdered by his kidnappers allegedly for ransom a month ago. He told that the kidnappers had murdered and dumped the body in the Pandu river. The body has not been recovered yet. So far five people have been arrested, including a woman and two friends of technician.

He said that initially five people tried to mislead the police, but later, during detailed interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

Govind Nagar Police Officer Vikas Pandey said that Kuldeep used to work with lab technician Sanjit Yadav in some other pathology. Kuldeep called Yadav for a liquor party at his rented house in Ratanlal Nagar. There Yadav was given intoxicating injections and kept hostage for five days.

Pandey told that when Yadav came to his senses, the kidnappers injected him with intoxicants. He said that Kuldeep killed Yadav on 26 or 27 June with the help of others and took the body from a car and threw it into the Pandu river. The SSP said that several police teams including Crime Branch and Surveillance have been engaged in searching the dead body.

The SSP said that efforts are also being made to locate the technician’s motorcycle and mobile phone which have been missing since his abduction.

The SSP said that Yadav was kidnapped on June 22, a resident of Barra. His family had lodged a report of Yadav’s disappearance at Barra police station on 23 June. Three days later kidnapping clauses were added.

The family of the deceased claims that on June 29, they received a call from the kidnappers, and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for Yadav’s safe release. The family came in front of the media and told that they had thrown a bag full of Rs 30 lakh on the railway track from a flyover in the presence of the police. He said that he did what the kidnappers had said, but the kidnappers did not leave Yadav.

After media reports of lab technician’s house giving ransom of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers, SSP Prabhu said that he was taking cognizance of the media report, in which the ransom of Rs 30 lakh has been revealed. He said that he is also talking to the victim’s family and if any wrong is found, he will be punished. At that time, the SSP assured the victim’s family that Yadav would be safely returned.

Meanwhile, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the news of the death of the only son kidnapped from Kanpur is sad. He tweeted, ‘Even after giving warning, the government remained inactive. Now the government should give compensation of 50 lakhs. SP will give five lakh help to the family of the deceased. ”Akhilesh sarcastically said,“ Now where is the terrifying Prabha Mandal and his circle of knowledge.

Mayawati tweeted, “One more incident during Jungleraj released in U.P.

BSP supremo Mayawati termed the murder of Sanjit Yadav as disgraceful and said that the Uttar Pradesh government should act immediately in the matter of crime control. Mayawati tweeted, “In another incident during the Jungle Raj in UP, kidnappers in Kanpur killed Sanjit Yadav and dumped the body in the river which is very sad and condemnable.”