Label Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Label Season 2 is a Tamil-language streaming TV show that will start on Disney+ Hotstar. Arunraja Kamaraj is in charge of the show. The movie discussed Article 20 of our Indian Constitution.

This crime drama show is about a man who is doing everything he can to get away from the rules of society. To move forward in his personal and professional lives, he needs to get past the sadness.

This show looks at identity, justice, the fight for self-determination, and the complicated relationship between people and the names that society gives them. The main character, Prabhakaran, will continue to challenge the limits imposed on him, making Season 2 even more exciting and thought-provoking.

Label Season 2 Release Date:

Label Season 2 will likely come out on Hotstar in January 2025. The precise time and date of the release haven’t been made public yet, but we will let you know as soon as we hear anything official.

You will be able to watch the show in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. You may employ this countdown timer to see how much time is left until the first episode of the series. The time zone of the premiere will depend on where you are.

Label Season 2 Cast:

Cast Character Jai Prabhakaran Tanya Hope Mahitha Uday Mahesh Ayya/Thiyagarajan Mahendran Veerasekar Harishankar Narayanan Kumaraguru Sriman Ranga Charan Raj Murugesan Prabha’s father Rama Prabha’s mother Prabha’s mother

Label Season 2 Storyline:

Label Season 2 will be about Jai’s fight to use Article 20 of the Indian Constitution to prove his innocence and show how evil his father is. He will also do his best to keep Tanya safe while she continues to look into his father’s shady actions.

Additionally, Jai will face the consequences of his actions. His actions will make Mahendran’s friends angry, and they will try to get payback for his death. Even Jai will have to make a moral choice. He must make a choice about whether to love Tanya or be true to his father.

Jai is not granted bail, so he ends up in jail where he encounters Rama, a former judge who was also imprisoned by Jai’s father for a similar offense. Rama tells Jay about Article 20 of the Indian Constitution.

According to this article, no one can be found guilty of a crime unless they have violated a law that was in effect at the time of the act being charged as a crime. Furthermore, it is stated that individuals cannot receive a more severe punishment than what would have been imposed under the law in effect at the time of the offense.

The label’s second season will pick up where the first one left off. Jai will continue employing Article 20 to fight for his safety and liberty. He will additionally attempt to get back together with Tanya, who still doesn’t know that his dad was involved in Mahendran’s death.

Jai will also have to deal with new problems and enemies because his dad is still determined to take over the court system and kill anyone who gets in his way.

Label Season 1 Ending Explained:

Almost revealing Ayya’s real name, Thiyagarajan, the eighth installment of Label left us still uncertain about his appearance. We’re still not sure what he looks like. This event, on the other hand, proved that he is real and not just something Paramasivan made up to protect himself during hard times.

Paramasivan failed in his efforts to get Prabhakaran to take upon Veera as well as Kumar’s case, which led to a shocking turn of events. Ranga, a well-known lawyer, walked into the picture.

Ranga, unlike Paramasivan, appeared to be embracing positive labels, indicating a departure from his previous idealistic way of life. Ranga said that his ideals had not led to anything important.

When Ranga visited Prabhakaran out of the blue, it looked like a huge change had happened. Ranga’s mood had changed after the meeting, which made people wonder what had caused this change.

As Ranga’s ideas changed, so did the story, adding more layers of mystery to what was happening. Mahita told Prabhakaran about her plans for the next show. She told him that she was really excited about writing a story about Kiruba while they were talking. He would be a great player, but who knows what will happen? He might not make it.

Even though the outcome was unfavorable, it was necessary to report these events to enable the police to take action. Mahita asked Prabhakaran if Senguttuvan was the individual who sent the bikes, but he wasn’t sure yet.

It was in Vaali Nagar that his father was a part of the Peter Label. It’s a mystery how he hid that for so long. Prabhakaran discovered that Ranga’s body had been discovered in a quiet place before Mahita could tell him about her plans for the show.

Someone had dumped his body, but not in a way that would make it hard to find. Someone had choked him to death. Someone was interested in finding out where Prabhakaran was. This happened the day after Bunk Suresh’s birthday party.

Where To Watch Label Season 2:

The second season of Label will only be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. With a huge library of material and rising fame within India, Disney+ Hotstar is the right place for this exciting show to reach more people.

Label Season 2 Trailer Release:

The teaser for Label Season 2 hasn’t been released yet, but the trailer for the first season gives you a taste of the intense crime drama.

What Is The Rating Of Label Season 2:

Rotten Tomatoes gives the show 92% of its stars, IMDb gives it 7.3 on a scale of 10 stars, and Hotstar gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Label Season 2 hasn’t been given a budget yet, but it’s likely to be bigger than Season 1 because there will be more action, drama, and excitement.

The small budget of Rs. 10 crore, or $1.3 million, for the initial season of Label was enough to make it. People who watched and read reviews of the series liked the acting, the direction, the script, and the overall idea of the show.