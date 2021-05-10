LABOUM Hits No. 1 On Realtime Music Chart With 2016 Song “Journey To Atlantis” + Members React

Over five years after its release, LABOUM’s 2016 track “Journey to Atlantis” has soared to the top of Korea’s realtime music charts!

On the May 8 episode of MBC’s variety show “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk asked his new project group MSG Wannabe to sing LABOUM’s “Journey to Atlantis,” referring to it as “a song that I personally really like.”

Shortly afterwards, “Journey to Atlantis”—which had already started climbing back up domestic music charts earlier this year—began rapidly rising on Korea’s realtime music charts. By 4 p.m. KST on May 9, the song had hit No. 1 on Bugs and was Melon’s No. 1 most popular keyword of the day, and it later reached No. 7 on Genie.

Later that evening, LABOUM’s Solbin took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement about the song’s new achievement. Sharing a screenshot of “Journey to Atlantis” at No. 1 on Bugs and No. 9 on Genie, she wrote, “This isn’t a dream, right?…”

Yujeong also posted a screenshot of “Journey to Atlantis” at No. 1 and wrote, “Wow… even if it ends up just being for a brief moment, I’m really happy… I’m filled with nothing but gratitude…”

Congratulations to LABOUM!

Check out the clips of MSG Wannabe covering “Journey to Atlantis” on “How Do You Play?” below:

Watch the full episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles here:

Watch Now

Source (1)