Labyrinth 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward With Marvel Talent

This newest Labyrinth 2 replace involves us from Deadline, and is certain to be thrilling for the generations of moviegoers who have been introduced up on Jim Henson’s unique film. Fede Alvarez’s departure had the potential to derail the film’s improvement course of, so it is a aid to see that one other filmmaker has stepped in to make the upcoming sequel right into a actuality. What’s extra, Scott Derrickson’s work in Physician Unusual proved how he might deal with a narrative with excessive ideas, and out of this world characters.