Labyrinth is getting a sequel – but David Bowie’s Goblin King should remain untouched

Hollywood is gathering its goblins because the deliberate Labyrinth sequel simply took a big leap ahead. Jim Henson’s puppet-packed 1986 film has formally bagged Physician Unusual’s Scott Derrickson as its director and is set to usher in a new period of the franchise for a complete new technology.

As an alternative of being a shot-for-shot remake, TriStar has promised the film shall be a sequel to Labyrinth – which should assist ease a few of these fears it’s going to be one other Ghostbusters: Reply The Name (which, whether or not you preferred it or not, was a field workplace bomb).

The concept of a Labyrinth sequel is nothing new. Again in 2014, The Jim Henson Co. denied stories that a sequel was in growth. With some questionable timing, it was introduced two weeks after Bowie’s loss of life in 2016 that Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman was writing the script. As soon as upon a time, a presumably very totally different model of Labyrinth 2 was within the works with Evil Useless’s Fede Álvarez being connected to direct. As Derrickson guarantees to place his personal spin on the story, what can followers anticipate?

Before everything, it’s time to handle the Bowie-shaped elephant within the room. Though a younger Jennifer Connelly was the lead of the unique and will simply return as Sarah Williams, Bowie bought star billing as Jareth the Goblin King. The information that a sequel was within the works so followers on social media begin throwing up ideas for who might step into the position (Janelle Monae? Woman Gaga?), but might any new Jareth ever hope to match the fan adoration for Bowie’s portrayal?



Sony Footage Televsion



By way of the place Labyrinth 2 should intention for, Derrickson could be smart to rewatch Jake Kasdan’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The 2017 film was met with related critiques when Sony introduced it deliberate to develop a non secular successor to the household favorite from 1995. Just like Bowie, lead actor Robin Williams had tragically handed away, that means there was a large query mark over the character of Alan Parrish earlier than Welcome to the Jungle hit cinemas.

As an alternative of being a cash-grab that merely caught the Jumanji title on itself, Welcome to the Jungle was a intelligent reimagining of its predecessor that introduced in a new forged of A-list stars – but that didn’t imply Joe Johnston’s film was fully thrown out the window. It was solely delicate, but Kasdan had a touching tribute to Williams with a picket publish marked: “Alan Parrish was right here.” There’s any variety of methods Labyrinth 2 can honour Jareth by returning characters, a return to his expansive citadel, and even a fleeting glimpse of a white barn owl.

Extra than simply educating Derrickson the best way to homage Bowie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle additionally reveals what long-awaited sequels can actually ship. Regardless of its critics, the film went on to change into Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time. This led to the discharge of Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage, one other field workplace hit, with the 2019 action-adventure tying even additional to the unique Jumanji with the return of Bebe Neuwirth as Nora Shepherd.

It’s straightforward to think about somebody simply as enigmatic as Bowie taking a related position to the Goblin King as the brand new lead of Labyrinth 2. Tilda Swinton has all the time been a enormous Bowie fan and spoken of their “cosmic connection”. Given her work with Derrickson on Physician Unusual, she might additionally re-team with the director for the subsequent Labyrinth.

A scarcity of Bowie on the soundtrack is maybe a greater downside. As properly as his starring flip because the Goblin King, he supplied a toe-tapping soundtrack for Labyrinth and recorded 5 unique songs, performing 4 within the film, and a true sequel would want an equally iconic musical backing – a tall order.

Nonetheless, simply as Netflix’s The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance premiered to rave opinions (with Jim Henson’s daughter Lisa taking on the reins from her late father), so Labyrinth 2 has all of the potential to match and even surpass 1986’s cult basic if the appropriate expertise is connected and, most significantly, if the appropriate strategy is taken.

It’d solely be proper and correct to pay tribute to Bowie’s Goblin King, but to straight substitute him is unthinkable.

