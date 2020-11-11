LAC dispute: India and China to withdraw troops in 3 phases; 30% troops can be removed every day

new Delhi: Efforts are on to resolve the ongoing border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh. The forces of the two countries are contemplating a three-phase (three-step) disengagement (withdrawal of troops) in East Ladakh and restoring the situation as before. The troops of the two countries will return to their old status quo on April as part of the withdrawal of troops from the forward area. However, no result has been reached regarding the tension prevailing in the Depsang area. Also Read – PM Modi’s target of China-Pakistan in front of Xi Jinping and Imran, says – SCO Charter is violating

The soldiers of both countries are exposed to minus 20 degree Celsius temperature, so both countries have now agreed to withdraw troops. A source said, "30 percent of the troops will be withdrawn every day."

To end the deadlock, the eighth phase of Corps-Commander Level was held in Chushul on 6 November. A senior government official said, "Both countries have agreed to work on a three-phase disengagement proposal, including deportation of soldiers, but nothing has happened on the ground so far."

The ninth round of talks is expected this week, but the date has not been decided yet. Under the first phase, tanks will be removed from further places on the border in eastern Ladakh, which will be the first step in this direction.

In the second phase, the Indian Army will return to the Dhan Singh Thapa post located on Finger-3 by the side of Pangong Lake, while Chinese troops will return to Finger-8.

In the third phase, the Indian Army would withdraw from all 13 important heights and areas, including Rejang La, where it had established access to areas along the southern shore of Pangong Lake. This move, which occupies high places near the border, has helped India gain an edge over China.

Indeed, on 30 August India occupied important mountainous heights near Lake Pangong on the southern coast such as Rechan La, Rejang La, Mukarpi, and Tabletop, which were unmanned until then. India has also made some deployments near the blacktop. This action was taken after China tried to take provocative military measures.

China attempted to change the status quo at various locations near the LAC in Indian territory. India objected to this and it is taking up the matter with China at all levels. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galvan Valley of eastern Ladakh. A lot of Chinese soldiers were injured in this, but he is not giving any information in this regard.