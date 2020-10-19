LAC Dispute: Ready for talks on India-China border dispute, 8th round of talks to be held this week

new Delhi: The eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China could be held next week to focus on furthering the process of withdrawal of troops from East Ladakh, where severe winters are to come in the future. Government sources gave this information. Earlier, during the seventh round of talks on October 12, there has been no success in the withdrawal of troops from the conflict points of the soldiers of the two countries. Both sides said that the seventh round of talks was ‘positive and fruitful’. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: Serious allegations of a woman – ‘5 policemen kept raping for 10 days in lockup’, investigation started

A source said, "The eighth round of military talks may take place this week. The date has not been finalized yet. 'A day after the seventh round of talks, the armies of the two countries said in a joint press statement,' Both sides will maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and as soon as possible Agreed to reach a mutually acceptable solution for the withdrawal of troops soon.

On the intervening night of 29 August and 30 August, Indian troops regained control of the Mukhapari, Rejang La and Magar hills located around the southern bank of Pangong lake after PLA troops tried to intimidate Indian soldiers in the area.

Following the sixth round of military talks on 21 September, the two sides announced several decisions, including not sending more troops to the forward areas, unilaterally avoiding changing positions on the ground, and taking any such action. Avoidance was involved which would further complicate matters.