Lac Standoff: India-China military officials to meet today, discuss Pangong area

new Delhi: The top military commanders of India and China will once again meet in Moldo on Monday to discuss the border dispute, especially the Pangong Lake area of ​​eastern Ladakh. According to defense sources, this time meeting Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) of the Ministry of External Affairs will also join as an Indian delegation member. The delegation will be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14th Corps. Two Major Generals Abhijeet Bapat and Padam Shekhawat will also participate in the meeting with him.

Let me tell you that several times before the meeting between the top officers of the Indian Army and the top officers of the Chinese Army has been held in Chushul and Moldo. At the same time, the Indian Defense Minister and the Foreign Minister have already met the Chinese Defense Minister and the Foreign Minister on the border dispute, but till now the tension on the border has not been resolved. Although 5 things have definitely been agreed.

Let us know that since the night of August 29-30, the Chinese army has become more hostile. Because the same night the Chinese army tried to capture some hills in the southern area of ​​Pangog Lake. But giving a befitting reply among the soldiers of the Indian Army, they chased them and captured the peaks. The area occupied by the Indian Army is a strategic area. In such a situation, the Indian Army is now in a strong position in Pangong area.

