Lack of beef in this BJP-ruled state, CM said – live animals will be brought from neighboring states

Beef Supply in Goa: BJP-ruled Union Territory of Goa is facing a shortage of beef before Christmas these days. In such a situation, State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that livestock can be purchased from other states to meet the shortage of beef in the coastal state.

Goa is witnessing a shortage of beef due to reduced supply from the neighboring state of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister told reporters, "It all depends on the registered agents… If these agents are unable to get beef from the neighboring state, they can purchase live animals, which were slaughtered here at Goa Meat Complex Limited (GMCL) can go."

GMCL is a state-run abattoir located 45 km from Panaji in Usgao village in North Goa.

Sawant said, “In GMCL, live animals are slaughtered.” If more animals are brought, they can be killed at GMCL. “

