Lack of COVID-19 Insurance Risks 214 Canadian Initiatives, Surveys Find

A complete of 214 camera-ready Canadian movie and TV tasks value C$1,093,479,381 ($830 million) are in danger as a result of of lack of COVID-19 insurance coverage, two separate surveys by Canadian producers’ associations have discovered.

The tasks, which might straight generate 19,560 jobs, are in danger until the federal government launches an insurance coverage program for productions. Insurers world wide don’t embrace pandemic cowl, and in lots of instances insurance policies are particularly worded to exclude COVID-19.

In June, the Canadian Media Producers Assn. (CMPA) and the Affiliation québécoise de la manufacturing médiatique (AQPM) submitted a joint proposal for the creation of a government-backed insurance coverage program. No initiative has been introduced by the Canadian authorities but.

“We’ve met with authorities officers throughout a number of ministries to debate our proposal, and though they acknowledge the urgency of this subject, months have handed with none motion,” stated the CMPA’s president and CEO Reynolds Mastin. “Whereas governments in the UK, Australia, France and elsewhere have addressed the insurance coverage subject for his or her manufacturing sectors, producers in Canada are shedding tens of millions – and in some instances going through chapter – as a result of of the shortage of a federal program.”

“The implementation of a federal government-backed insurance coverage program is the lacking piece that will enable tons of of productions to return to life and create 1000’s of jobs for creators and crew members,” added Hélène Messier, president and CEO of the AQPM. “As a result of of this unjustifiable delay, the federal authorities will not be solely jeopardizing the financial prosperity of a complete sector, however drastically decreasing the quantity of Canadian productions on our screens within the coming months to the profit of overseas productions.”

The CMPA and AQPM independently carried out surveys of their members between Aug. 31 and Sept. 9. The surveys have been accomplished by 148 manufacturing firms throughout Canada.