Lack of exposure and physical conditions, main reasons why the Mexican player does not emigrate to the Bundesliga

Press conference Toluca vs Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: @TolucaFC

Toluca of Liga MX and Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga will hold a friendly match on Tuesday, May 17 with the Bayer company celebrating a hundred years in the country as the main reason. For this reason, the coaches of both clubs gave a press conference in which the coach of the Bavarian team, Gerardo Seoane, pointed out some of the reasons why there are not so many players in German football.

The coach with Swiss and Spanish nationalities was questioned by the Mexican press about the interest of the German championship teams in signing tricolor players, as well as the reasons for their lack. To this, he replied that the lack of international exposure of national football and physical characteristics They are the main reasons, from his perspective, although he highlighted acting at the national team level.

“We don’t always manage to watch the league games, but when there are international games, we always try to follow those games, those games against Mexico are always very close for Chile, Ecuador, etc,” said Seoane. The match between the two institutions is one more step in the intention of strengthening relations between the two nations. some week ago, the presidents of the respective leagues signed an Agreement of Understanding for mutual cooperation.

And continued: “The Mexican player is very technical, maybe not very powerful physically and the German League is very disputed, with a lot of physical power, maybe that could be a reason. In Europe football is much more physical, it can be fast, but we don’t only have players of that size. We look at individual quality, technique, overflow, we are not a club that only looks for physicality, we play at a very high pace, we have the patience to make players grow”.

The match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time, on the field of the Nemesio Diez Stadium, home of the Red Devils. The presence of Leverkusen in the Mexican capital means the visit of the third-place team in the Bundesliga and one of those classified for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League

“We are very happy to be here, to play against a historic team. We know that it will be a challenge, especially because of the height It’s not going to be easy for the boys, but we hope to enjoy a good show and thank everyone for coming. We have a very talented team. For us, the presence in the Champions League is essential to be able to grow as a club and as players. We know it will be a big challenge. We like to have those challenges,” he added.

Nemesio Diez Stadium, home of Toluca. Photo: @TolucaFC

For its part, for Toluca the game represents the opportunity to face a historic club in the old continent. Nevertheless, the scarlets had a tournament ending quite opposite to the Aspirinbecause they finished in 15th position in Clausura 2022, far from the league and had to pay a fine for finishing the football year among the last three places in the classification by quotients.

“It’s a team that plays soccer very well, but tomorrow we’ll have to enjoy ourselves because Mexican teams rarely have the opportunity to play against a great team like Bayer Leverkusen. It means a lot. Rarely do large institutions come to play in Mexico and today it’s our turn. You have to take advantage of it, enjoy it. Today we talk to the players that it is a very nice framework to end the bad tournament we had”, he said. Nacho Ambriz, Toluca coach.

