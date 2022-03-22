Lack of leadership and two sides in the locker room: PSG’s internal problems revealed

PSG’s locker room is divided into two camps (Reuters)

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is going through the worst moment of the season. After removal of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Real Madridafter being 2-0 up in the series, and after the 3-0 loss to Monaco This weekend, the team Mauricio Pochettino seems to have bottomed out. But the most serious thing is not only the sports results but also this Monday details of a hot intern within the campus have been published.

After the match against the Monacofrom which Lionel Messi He was not part of it due to a flu picture, the Argentine coach was upset at a press conference, described the team’s attitude as “unacceptable” and spoke of maintaining “respect” for the club and for the fans. Something similar commented Kylian Mbappé: “If we have a minimum of respect for what we do, for what we want to be and for what we aspire to be, we have to be professionals”. Clear indications that something had broken.

This Monday, the French site RMC Sports He published a series of situations that occurred on the campus that expose a rift between players that, obviously, has had football consequences. The article emphasizes that the conflicts have been around for a long time but have come to light due to constant frustrations on the playing field: “When a group is in trouble, everything that was hidden comes to the surface. This is a bit of what Paris Saint-Germain is going through.”

According to published information, there was absolute silence in the locker room after the 0-3 against Monaco in Ligue 1. No soccer player took the lead in the locker room or on the return bus, so a climate of tension was sniffed out and the lack of leadership in the group was exposed. An inside source whose identity was not revealed told the French site: “It is a bit what some point out. The lack of character in the club… and the fact that nobody had the will or the possibility to speak after a game like that is also indicative of what is going on in the group”.

PSG hoped to win the Champions League with this offensive trident (Reuters)

In this way, An old rift seems to have reignited in the PSG locker room.. Sometime, Edinson Cavani He was a victim of this phenomenon for not having been able to get along with Neymar, leader of one of the sides. The Uruguayan ended up leaving the club.

The division would be marked between the South Americans of the squad and the rest of the players. Something that could be understood in a certain way due to the language, but that has repercussions on the field, according to the same source. RMC Sportswhat did rmarked the “lack of severity of the club towards certain players”, either by non-disciplinary acts or by performances in the field, and the “passes” within the field, implying that there are footballers who give the ball more to some teammates than to others, just to have a higher affinity.

“When a player like Neymar is caught on the pitch, there are automatically four or five players from the squad surrounding the referee or the rivals. They are not the same scenes when a big foul is committed on a player like Achraf Hakimi, ”says the portal, which anticipates that the Moroccan winger could leave at the end of the season if Mabppé does too.

Kylian Mbappe was annoying in the match against Monaco and after the end he remarked that the players must be “professionals” (Reuters)

Another of those who gave his opinion this week was the French football legend Thierry Hernywho remarked in dialogue with Amazon Prime Video that PSG’s problem is institutional: “What is the club policy? I played for Barcelona, ​​and when you didn’t do what you had to do, it didn’t matter what your name was or who you were, if you didn’t respect what you had to do, you left”. At Barça, you leave. At Bayern, you leave. In Madrid, you leave. In the big clubs, you leave. But what about here?”, in reference to Neymar’s latest performances.

In addition, the former Arsenal striker defended Lionel Messi for the whistles he received in the Parc des Princes after being eliminated from the Champions League: “Last week, PSG fans booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all time? The guy who has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1? Without Messi, the team didn’t create anything.”

The PSG will play again on April 2, after the stoppage for the FIFA Date, when he receives the Lorient for day 30 of the League 1a contest that he leads with a 12-point advantage over Olympic Marsella, his immediate pursuer. removed from the Champions League and of the French Cupthe team Pochettino he can only aspire to keep that title in the season.

