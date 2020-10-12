General News

“Lacking: The Other Aspect” Ends On Highest Ratings Of Any OCN Drama This Year + “Selfmade Love Story” Hits New All-Time High

October 12, 2020
2 Min Read

OCN’s “Lacking: The Other Aspect” has ended with a bang!

On October 11, the sequence finale of the mystery-fantasy drama starring Go Soo and Ahn So Hee achieved the best viewership scores of any OCN unique sequence in 2020.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of “Lacking: The Other Aspect” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 4.8 p.c and a peak of 5.2 p.c, marking not solely a brand new private file for the drama, but in addition a brand new file for all OCN dramas launched this yr.

The finale of “Lacking: The Other Aspect” additionally continued the drama’s streak of performing nicely with the important thing demographic of viewers ages 25 to 49, amongst whom it scored a mean ranking of three.5 p.c and a peak of three.7 p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” continued to attract new viewers with its newest broadcast. The eighth episode of the brand new weekend drama achieved the present’s highest scores so far, scoring nationwide averages of 25.1 p.c and 28.5 p.c for its two components.

Are you unhappy to see “Lacking: The Other Aspect” come to an finish? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Watch “Lacking: The Other Aspect” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Selfmade Love Story” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.