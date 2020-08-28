“Lacking: The Other Aspect” PD Talks About Casting Go Soo And Heo Joon Ho, How The Mysterious Village Works, And More

On August 27, OCN’s new drama “Lacking: The Other Aspect” launched an interview with its producing director (PD), Min Yeon Hong.

“Lacking: The Other Aspect” is a few mysterious village known as “Duon,” which is inhabited by the souls of those that went lacking whereas they had been alive. Go Soo stars because the conman Kim Wook, who groups up with Heo Joon Ho’s character to uncover the village’s darkish secrets and techniques. Ahn So Hee performs a public-worker-turned-hacker, whereas Ha Jun performs a police officer determined to seek out his lacking fiancée.

PD Min Yeon Hong launched the drama as, “Set in opposition to the backdrop of a village the place the souls of those that went lacking reside, it’s a fantasy drama about individuals who go lacking and the individuals who miss them. It’s a narrative in regards to the longing and ache of those that go lacking, in addition to those that search their entire lives to see that individual simply as soon as once more. The key phrase for this mission was, ‘I miss you.’ That is the sensation that I wished the drama to precise.”

About casting Go Soo and Heo Joon Ho, the PD stated, “Go Soo was the primary individual I wished to solid. The roles he’d performed earlier than had been specialists of their subject, charismatic folks with lots of weight to them. The character Kim Wook is completely different from these roles in being comedian and refreshing. He’s a three-dimensional character who additionally has to point out his heat, human aspect. We trusted in Go Soo’s broad appearing spectrum and I feel that he himself was excited by taking part in a brand new kind of character.”

He continued, “I’d all the time wished to work with Heo Joon Ho after being drawn to his charisma in different tasks. I used to be curious to see how he would play the position of ‘Jang Pan Seok,’ which is completely different from these roles I’d seen him in earlier than. I believed that he would convey his pure emotional weight to the character’s tragic backstory. I begged earnestly like a toddler as a result of I believed he wouldn’t do it, however he stunned me by readily agreeing.”

About the Duon village, the PD defined, “It’s not seen to those that reside. However there are individuals who can see the lifeless who stay there. That’s the place the drama begins. It’s a daunting place the place souls who attempt to cross the barrier are flung again inside. It’s a big and delightful village, however the souls are imprisoned there in opposition to their will. The souls can ascend to heaven with the assistance of the residing, who can settle their issues, and the work of those that miss them. Then again, the souls can be pressured to stay there for many years. Similar to residing folks, incidents come up between the souls who need to stay collectively within the village.”

