“Lacking: The Other Aspect” Previews Connections Between Characters With Relationship Chart

Upcoming OCN drama “Lacking: The Other Aspect” has unveiled an intricate character relationship chart!

“Lacking: The Other Aspect” is a mystery-fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they have been alive. There, a gaggle of individuals seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to uncover what occurred to every of them.

Standing on the middle of the chart and connecting all of the characters are Go Soo and Heo Joon Ho. Within the drama, Go Soo performs Kim Wook, a con artist who works as a way to outlive. He groups up with Heo Joon Ho’s character Jang Pan Seok, who’s the bridge between the surface world and the village, in addition to the person on the core of the village’s mysteries.

The remainder of the characters are divided into these inside and outside the village. Exterior the village is Kim Wook’s close-knit crew of Lee Jong Ah (performed by Ahn So Hee) and Kim Nam Kook (performed by Moon Yoo Kang). Lee Jong Ah is a civil servant by day and an excellent hacker by night time, whereas Kim Nam Kook is the proprietor of a pawn store.

Additionally exterior the village are Shin Joon Ho (performed by Ha Joon) and Baek Il Doo (performed by Ji Dae Han), who’re detectives on the lacking individuals activity pressure.

After Kim Wook finds himself within the mysterious village, he runs into Choi Yeo Na (performed by Search engine marketing Eun Soo), Shin Joon Ho’s lacking fiancée. In the meantime, Shin Joon Ho begins to note Kim Wook’s uncommon behaviour and begins monitoring him down to search out out the reality behind his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Other characters contained in the village are Thomas (performed by Tune Geon Hee), Kim Hyun Mi (performed by Kang Mal Geum), Park Younger Ho (performed by Lee Joo Received), Jang Mi (performed by Lee Joo Myung), and Park Bum Soo (performed by Ahn Dong Yeob). Viewers can look ahead to discovering how all of them ended up within the village and what their relationship with Jang Pan Seok will likely be.

The producers of “Lacking: The Other Aspect” commented, “The characters’ mysterious relationships, that are twisted up like a spider internet with Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, and Search engine marketing Eun Soo on the core, will heighten the thrill of the story.”

They added, “The hunt for the reality behind the disappearances of the individuals residing within the village will depart a robust influence on viewers and get their hearts racing. Please look ahead to the premiere of ‘Lacking: The Other Aspect.’”

“Lacking: The Other Aspect” premieres on Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath:

