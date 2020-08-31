“Lacking: The Other Facet” Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode; “As soon as Once more” Returns To All-Time High

OCN’s new drama “Lacking: The Other Facet” is on the rise!

The new mystery-fantasy drama premiered to a promising begin on August 29, with its first episode surpassing the very best viewership scores achieved by its predecessor “Practice” (the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot) proper out of the gate.

On August 30, the second episode of the drama fared even higher. Based on Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of “Lacking: The Other Facet” scored a mean nationwide score of two.5 % and a peak of two.9 %, marking a major enhance in viewership from its premiere the night time earlier than.

In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s hit drama “As soon as Once more” soared to common nationwide scores of 34.5 % and 36.5 % for its two components, matching its private all-time excessive from earlier this month.

Lastly, tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” loved a modest enhance in viewership for a mean nationwide score of 6.Three %.

Did you tune in to any of those weekend dramas? Share your ideas with us beneath!

Take a look at the second episode of “Lacking: The Other Facet” right here…

Watch Now

…and the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)