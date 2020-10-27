Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Results: Remove article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and make Ladakh a separate union territory

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Results: After removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to make Ladakh a separate union territory, BJP has won a resounding victory in the elections held there. However, his victory has faded as his seats are lower than last time and his current Chief Executive Counselor Gyal P Yangyal has lost the election. In the declared results for the total 26 seats of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, BJP has won 15. In nine seats, Congress and two other seats were able to win independent candidates. In the current council, BJP had 18 and Congress had 5 counselors. Also Read – Digvijay and Kamal Nath termed ‘Chunnu-Munnu’, Election Commission notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, along with other leaders of the party congratulated the workers and people of the region for the party’s spectacular victory in the council elections and said that the victory of the region has confidence in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shows. Also Read – BJP released list of Rajya Sabha candidates, Hardeep Singh Puri from UP, Arun Singh candidate

Shah tweeted, “The BJP’s resounding victory in the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council election clearly shows that Ladakh’s conviction is with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” I thank the people of Ladakh for choosing development and prosperity and also congratulate the BJP workers. ” Also Read – BJP in Pakistan: Imran Sarkar asked opposition party PDM, are they working on BJP’s agenda?

Nadda tweeted, “BJP’s victory in Leh election is historic. The BJP has won 15 of the 26 seats. I congratulate MP Jamyang Shiring Namgyal and BJP workers for this victory. I thank the people of Ladakh for expressing their trust in the BJP. “

Elections to the Development Council were held for the first time after Jammu and Kashmir ended the special status given under Article 370 and Ladakh became a Union Territory.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the results of the election make it clear that the people there have put a stamp on the development work of Prime Minister Modi.

Thanking the people of Leh-Ladakh, he tweeted, “After the abolition of Article 370 and the formation of Union Territory of Leh-Ladakh, BJP’s stunning victory in the election of Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s” The people of Leh-Ladakh have a firm seal on the resolve of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabcha Biswas’.

Naqvi campaigned extensively in the entire region during the elections and hoped that the people heartily welcomed the abolition of Article 370. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy and Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Kiren Rijiju also thanked the people of Leh-Ladakh for reposing faith in the BJP.