Ladakh border dispute: China making new moves on LAC, construction of 5G network started near Pangong Lake

New Delhi: While India and China are negotiating a solution to the border dispute stalemate in eastern Ladakh, on the one hand, reports suggest Beijing laying fiber optical cable along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other materials for 5G Has started installing. Please tell that 5G is a fifth generation wireless technology. The soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army have been seen constructing barracks and other structures near Pangong Lake.

Intelligence agencies said that the construction for 5G was noticed in the first month of August in the Demchok region, which is one of the controversial sites with the LAC. The agency alerted about this, saying that on one side China is saying that it will retreat from the controversial site, but on the other hand construction work has been seen in Pangong area.

New hut building and sheds have been seen near Pangong Lake. This is happening when both countries are negotiating to retreat. In the early week of May, the army of China and India came face to face with each other. However, in the beginning, the troops retreated to the Petrol Point 15 of Galvan Valley, Pangong Lake, and the Gegra-Hot Springs area.

Near Pangong Lake, China has greatly strengthened its position near Finger-5 and 8 and India has been strongly opposed to the move. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has carried out several constructions since May from Finger-4 to Finger-8 and has refused to move eastward from this 8-km strip.

As China is not retreating, several rounds of discussion have taken place about the future strategy in Delhi. Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat has also said that India will consider military options if talks fail. In East Ladakh, LAC has held frequent meetings at security establishments to review the situation.

China has so far tried to change the status quo by constructing a shelter or building a camp on the territory controlled by India. India found that the Chinese Army has started deploying troops and bringing arms to the three LAC sectors – Western (Ladakh), Central (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) and Eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal).

Intelligence agencies had also issued an alert earlier that China has started collecting troops near Lipulekh Pass. The Lipulekh Pass is a tri-junction located in the Kalapani Valley between India, Nepal and China. On 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent clash between the Indian Army and Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley.

(Input IANS)