Ladakh border dispute: China Study Group’s meeting lasts for about 90 minutes, from defense minister to army chiefs to review preparations

New Delhi: The government on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of the entire situation in the region, including India's campaign preparations in eastern Ladakh. Government sources gave this information. He said that this meeting was held in view of the Chinese army's continuous aggressive approach and trying to intimidate the Indian soldiers in the area again.

Sources said that in a 90-minute meeting of the highly-empowered 'China Study Group', Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three armies covered about 3,500 km, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors. Vigilance along the Long Line of Actual Control (LAC) was also considered.

He said that Army Chief General MM Narwane gave information about the meeting of the Indian and Chinese forces on the north and south sides of Pangong Lake again in the meeting and efforts were made to deal effectively with such efforts. Explained the steps. "All aspects of the situation were reviewed in the China Study Group meeting," said a source.

He said that in the meeting, necessary arrangements were also discussed to maintain the current level of forces and weapons in all the advance areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive sectors of high altitude. In these areas, the temperature in winter goes down to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Sources said that in the meeting there was also some discussion on what main points the Indian side has to raise in the next talks at the Corps Commander level. The talks are expected to focus on the implementation of the agreement reached between the foreign ministers of India and China in Moscow on 10 September.

A source said, “We will insist on withdrawing Chinese forces quickly and completely from all points of the collision.” This is the first step towards keeping peace on the border. “Sources said that the Indian Army has no response yet to conducting the next round of talks at the Corps Commander level by China’s ‘People’s Liberation Army’ (PLA). Have given A source said, “The Chinese Army has not yet responded, so no date has been set yet.” Talks can be held sometime next week. “

So far, five rounds of talks have been held between the two sides at the Corps Commander level. Sources said that the situation remains tense at other collision points in eastern Ladakh, including the north and south sides of Pangong Lake. The Chinese ‘People’s Liberation Army’ (PLA) has made at least three attempts to intimidate Indian troops on the northern and southern shores of the Pangong Lake region. Even for the first time in 45 years, LAC was fired in the air.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Thursday that China should move the process forward for the complete removal of troops from all areas of the conflict, including the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh. He also asked China not to make unilateral efforts to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He had said that both the countries should focus on reducing the tension in the conflict areas while staying away from activities that can increase the tension.

Srivastava’s remarks came in the wake of a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. On September 10, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, aside from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow. , In which a five-point agreement was reached to resolve the border dispute. It is noteworthy that tensions in East Ladakh increased manifold after the death of 20 Indian military personnel in a clash in the Galvan Valley on 15 June.

Chinese soldiers were also casualties in this, but China has not yet made any figures public. The situation deteriorated once again after China’s failed attempt to capture Indian territory on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 on the southern bank of Pangong Lake. India has deployed several mountain peaks on the southern bank of Pangong Lake and has strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese activity.

China is occupying the areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8. The mountains spread in this area are called Finger. China has strongly opposed India’s move. However, India has been saying that these peaks are on this side of LAC. India has also sent additional troops and weapons to the area after the efforts of Chinese encroachment. Also, has increased its military presence in the area.