Ladakh border dispute: India and Chinese army will hold talks again today to reduce tension

New Delhi: Representatives of India and Chinese Army will hold talks on the issue of reducing tension on the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh on Monday. This will be the seventh round of talks between the armies of the two countries at the Corps Commander level. On behalf of India, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who is ending his tenure as Corps Commander, and his successor Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon will lead the conversation. Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs will also take part in the talks.

According to sources, there was no increase in tension in the last month, but there is no news of any decrease. Temperatures on the disputed Indo-China border have dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius on important mountain peaks and ridges, posing a new challenge for thousands of soldiers from both sides in the region.

On 30 August, India captured important mountain heights such as Rechan La, Rejang La, Mukarpi, and Tabletop. Located on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, these areas were still unmanned. India has also made some deployments near the blacktop. This deployment has been done by India after China tried to take provocative military measures. Now, it has become easier to keep an eye on the Chinese army by India's control over these 13 peaks.

During the last Corps Commander level talks, China had insisted that India vacate these strategically important heights. China told India that it would not discuss reducing military strength in eastern Ladakh, where the deployment of both sides has created a war-like situation in the last four months.

Senior Indian and Chinese commanders organized the sixth round of military commander-level meeting on 21 September. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is determined that India should resolve the situation on the southern bank of Pangong Lake first. Indian soldiers are in good condition here. But India wants a roadmap to reduce tension in Ladakh. Let me tell you that the deadline on the Line of Actual Control between India and China has remained dead for the last six months. Despite several levels of communication, there was no success and the deadlock continues.

(Input IANS)