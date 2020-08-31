Ladakh border dispute: India strengthened military presence at all strategic points in Pangong So area

New Delhi: The Indian Army has significantly increased the deployment of troops and weapons at all “strategic points” located around Pangong So in East Ladakh. Official sources said on Monday that the Indian Army did this after an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese Army (PLA) to “unilaterally” change the status quo in Pangong So area. Sources said that the army also further strengthened the overall surveillance mechanism in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after thwarting China’s latest attempt to encroach on an area along the southern coast of Pangong Soo has gone. Also Read – Corona hit Indian economy, GDP growth rate minus 23.9 percent

Earlier in the day, army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said that the Chinese army had “provocative military activity” to change the status quo on the southern coast of Pangong So in a “unilateral” way on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August. Indian troops foiled the attempt. Sources said that the top military and defense authorities have reviewed the entire situation in East Ladakh. Also, Army Chief General MM Naravane held a meeting with top military officials regarding the latest confrontation. Also Read – BJP said- Yes, PM Modi has red eyes, army has red eyes, then …

A source said, “The army has strengthened the deployment of troops and weapons at all strategic points located in the Pangong So area.” Sources said that a large number of Chinese troops were moving towards the southern coast of Pangong Soo The purpose of which was to encroach on the said area, but the Indian Army made an important deployment to thwart the effort. Also Read – India China Violence: Chinese troops tricked again on border, infiltration attempt failed

Sources said that the Indian Air Force has also been asked to increase its surveillance in view of increasing Chinese air activities in the areas along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh. There are reports that China has deployed long-range fighter aircraft J-20 and several other key assets at the strategically located Hotan airbase, which is about 310 km from eastern Ladakh.

In the last three months, the Indian Air Force has deployed all its major combat aircraft such as the Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft to the major border airbases of eastern Ladakh and other places near the Line of Actual Control. The Indian Air Force undertook nighttime aerial patrols in the eastern Ladakh region to indirectly convey to China that it was ready to deal with any situation in the mountainous region.

The Indian Air Force has also deployed Apache combat helicopters in eastern Ladakh as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to various advance locations. The latest attempt by China to change the status quo in Pangong So area is the first major incident in the region after the violent clashes in the Galvan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed.

Chinese soldiers were also killed in the said clash, but China did not disclose publicly how many of its soldiers were killed in it. However, according to the US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed in it. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two and a half months, but no significant progress has been made to resolve the border deadlock in eastern Ladakh.

On July 6, the two sides began the process of retreat, a day after a telephone conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi regarding ways to reduce tensions in eastern Ladakh. However, this process did not proceed from mid-July. The PLA has retreated from the Galvan Valley and some other skirmish points but there has been no progress in retreating its troops from Pangong So, Depsang and some other areas.

In five rounds of Corps Commander level talks, the Indian side insisted on a complete withdrawal of Chinese troops as soon as possible and a resumption of all areas of East Ladakh before April. The deadlock between the two sides began on May 5 after a violent clash between the two forces in Pangong So area. A similar incident took place in North Sikkim on May 9 after the incident of Pangong So.

Before the clash, both sides have been emphasizing that it is necessary to maintain peace in the border areas till the boundary issue is resolved.