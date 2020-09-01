Ladakh deadlock: Center convenes high-level meeting to discuss strategy, China said – India should withdraw troops

New Delhi: After the latest dispute with China, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called a high-level meeting with senior officials on Tuesday to discuss the future strategy along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. According to the news, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Narwane and Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh were present in the meeting with the defense minister. Also Read – Despite Chinese cameras and sensors, PLA has been dusted off by Indian soldiers

Let us tell you that a day before this important meeting of the Defense Minister, 500 Chinese soldiers tried to encroach the Indian territory near Pangong Tso Lake, which was thwarted by the Indian Army. Also Read – Rajnath Singh’s review meeting amidst India-China tension, Ajit Doval and other officials were present

However, denying the allegations, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers had never crossed the LAC. Also Read – Chinese newspaper threat amidst tension on the border – India will be destroyed more than 1962

On the other hand, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi urged India to withdraw the soldiers who according to it ‘illegally’ crossed the LAC. According to the Global Times, the Chinese embassy said that Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the southern bank of Pangong Lake on Monday.

Significantly, India and China held another round of military talks on Tuesday on the southern side of Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh to ease the tension created by the latest confrontation between the two sides. Government sources gave this information. He said that brigade commander-level talks started at 10 am in Chushul in Indian territory on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The meeting is still going on. The specific agenda of the meeting is to discuss the situation around Pangong Lake.

The Indian Army said on Monday that the Chinese Army, while acting on provocation in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, tried to unilaterally change the status quo south of Pangong Lake. But Indian soldiers thwarted him.