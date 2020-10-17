Ladakh deadlock: China gave this instruction to its army, Amit Shah said – India is always ready for war

Amit Shah on China: In the midst of the Ladakh standoff, Chinese President Xi Jinping recently asked his army to “use their brains and strength to prepare for war.” A day after China’s statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that India is always ready for war. Shah said that the army would not allow China to occupy even an inch in the territory of India. Also Read – India ranked 94th in the Global Hunger Index, Rahul said – Government is filling the pockets of its special ‘friends’

In an exclusive interview to News18, Amit Shah said, "The armies of every country are ready." The Indian Army is also always ready for war. He is capable of answering any challenge. We are aware for every inch of our land, no one can snatch it from us. " He said, "I do not find it appropriate to comment as the country's home minister." But I will repeat the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are on guard and no one can snatch an inch of our territory from us. "

The Home Minister said that apart from the armies of both the countries, negotiations are also going on in a diplomatic manner. It can be concluded soon. We will always stick to our rights. Amit Shah said that both our forces and leadership are high, no one can suppress us. Most of the countries of the world are with us.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that peace and tranquility on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been severely disrupted and is obviously affecting the entire relationship between India and China. Jaishankar made these statements against the backdrop of the border standoff between India and China in East Ladakh for more than five months where each side has deployed more than 50,000 troops.