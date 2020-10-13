Ladakh deadlock: India and China issue joint statement after seventh round of military talks, agreement on maintaining dialogue

New Delhi: After the seventh round of military talks between India and the Chinese Army to resolve the deadlock in East Ladakh, the two countries have issued a joint statement. The two countries’ armies held positive talks to resolve the dispute over LAC. The joint statement issued on the military talks said that serious, comprehensive and constructive dialogue took place between India and China on the issue of withdrawal of troops along the Line of Actual Control. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: India’s China bluntly in the seventh round of military talks – quickly withdraw troops

The two sides had constructive discussions and during this time mutual understanding about each other’s situation grew. On military talks, the Indian Army said that India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and contact through military and diplomatic channels. In the India-China talks, it was agreed that a dialogue would be maintained as soon as possible to find an acceptable solution to both sides for the withdrawal of troops. Also Read – All-round preparation against China: 30 out of 44 bridges will connect to LAC, 50-ton T-90 tank is also easy to carry

Also Read – Ladakh border dispute: India and Chinese army will hold talks again today to reduce tension

Let me tell you that on Monday, the Corps Commander level talks in East Ladakh took place at around 12 noon in Indian territory in the Chushul area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and continued even after 8.30 pm. The border dispute has entered into the sixth month and there is little chance of an early resolution of the dispute as India and China have deployed nearly one lakh soldiers in high altitude areas, which are ready to stand in the long standoff.

The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the 14th Corps commander at Leh and Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary for East Asia Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs.

It is noteworthy that Indian soldiers captured several strategically important heights on the southern bank of the Pangong River on the night of 29 and 30 August, which has greatly strengthened the position of the Indian Army there. In response to the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has removed tanks and other heavy arms and weapons on the border and has made adequate arrangements for fuel, food and things to be used in winter.