Ladakh deadlock: India-China issued joint statement, both countries will not send troops on frontline, talks will continue

New Delhi: India and China have issued a joint statement on Tuesday for a 14-hour diplomatic-military dialogue in Moldo to resolve the border dispute in eastern Ladakh, and said that the issue can be resolved through negotiations. In the joint statement issued by India and China, both countries have also agreed that now both countries will not send more soldiers on the frontline.

On the 21st India-China military commander level meeting, both sides issued a joint statement. It said that the LOC had a detailed discussion on fixing the situation and it will continue further.

In a well-known statement by India-China after the meeting of Commander Level, it said, "It has been agreed to follow the talk of avoiding misunderstanding, not sending more troops to the border, unilateral ground action to try to change the situation." It was also agreed to hold the 7th round of the Commander Level meeting at the earliest. "

Regarding the talks between the armies of the two countries, the Indian Army said that both sides exchanged in-depth views on the issue of stabilizing the situation on the LAC. The statement said, “Both sides agreed to the sincere implementation of the important agreement between the leaders of India and China. The forces of India and China agreed to strengthen contacts and avoid misunderstandings and wrong decisions. “

Apart from this, both sides agreed not to send more troops to the front, nor to change the ground situation unilaterally. The Indian and Chinese military agree to avoid any action that may complicate the situation.

Let us tell that India and China held a 14-hour-long diplomatic-military dialogue in Moldo to resolve the border dispute in East Ladakh. The delegation of the two countries had representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs. The talks started at 9 am on Monday and ended at 11 pm.

It was the first time that the Indian delegation had two lieutenant generals, two major generals and a joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Under the leadership of Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps based at Leh, the Indian delegation from the Army Headquarters in Delhi, Lieutenant General PGK. Menon was Menon will take over as commander of 14 Corps based at Leh in November.

The presence of Joint Secretary Naveen Srivastava, (East Asia), was to ensure that talks with China were on an agreed five-point roadmap between the two countries, including the immediate withdrawal of troops from the Line of Actual Control (LSC). is.

On 10 September, Foreign Minister S.K. During the talks between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the two countries agreed on a five-point roadmap. The delegation also included Inspector General Deepam Seth of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and four brigadiers. This was the sixth round of discussion at the Corps Commander level.