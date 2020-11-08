Ladakh deadlock: India, China may have another round of military talks this week, border dispute still not resolved

Ladakh Standoff: India and China may hold another round of military talks this week to discuss specific proposals to achieve success in the ongoing negotiations over the withdrawal of long-standing troops in eastern Ladakh. Official sources gave this information on Sunday. The two armies have been face to face for more than six months in eastern Ladakh. He said that in the eighth round of core commander level talks on Friday, there was a widespread discussion on withdrawal from specific stalemate points and both sides would like to take this “positive” dialogue to the next round for detailed discussion. Also Read – Good news for Virat Kohli; Indian players will start practice on the second day of reaching Australia

A source said, "The proposals are expected to be discussed this week in another round of talks." The next round of talks will also be of Corps Commander level. The Indian and Chinese armies said in a joint statement that the talks were clear, thorough and positive. The statement said that it was agreed to implement the important agreement between the leaders of the two countries seriously and ensure that the forces deployed along the border exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding.

The statement issued in Beijing and New Delhi said that the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and to pursue negotiations to resolve the old issues. The Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China held an eighth round of high-level military talks in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Friday. This conversation lasted for about 11 hours.

In the talks, the armies of the two countries had agreed to meet again soon. The statement said that there was constructive, clear and in-depth dialogue between the two sides to repel forces from across the Line of Control in the western sector of the India-China border areas.

It said, “It was agreed to seriously implement the critical consensus between the leaders of the two countries and ensure that the forces deployed along the border exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding.” The statement said, “Both The sides agreed to maintain dialogue and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and to pursue negotiations to resolve old issues, so that peace will remain in the border areas. ”

Government sources said that the Indian Army stressed the early withdrawal of forces by China from all points of confrontation in eastern Ladakh during the talks. Around 50 thousand Indian soldiers are deployed in various mountainous areas of eastern Ladakh with high-level preparations for war in temperatures below zero. Several rounds of talks to end the deadlock between the two sides have not yielded any concrete results.

According to officials, China has deployed almost the same number of soldiers. The deadlock between the two sides began in May. Chief Defense President General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that India would not accept any change in the LAC and that the possibility of turning into major clashes over border skirmishes, encroachments and tactical military operations without provocation cannot be ruled out.

In the eighth round of military talks, the Indian side was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the newly appointed commander of the 14th Corps at Leh. Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs was also part of the Indian delegation.

In the seventh round of talks, the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the withdrawal of troops “as soon as possible”. India’s position is clear from the outset that it is up to China to take forward the process of withdrawal of troops and to reduce the tension at the deadlocked points of the mountainous region.

After the sixth round of military talks, the two sides announced several decisions, including not sending more troops to the border, avoiding unilateral attempts to change the ground situation and avoiding any move or action that would make the situation more serious.

