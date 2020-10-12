Ladakh deadlock: India’s China bluntly in the seventh round of military talks – quickly withdraw troops

New Delhi: In order to resolve the deadlock in East Ladakh, India on Monday asked Beijing to establish the status quo ante in the seventh round of military talks with China and complete withdrawal of Chinese troops from all points of dispute. Government sources said this. He said that the Corps Commander level talks in East Ladakh were held at around 12 noon in the Indian territory in the Chushul area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and continued even after 8.30 pm. Also Read – All-round preparation against China: 30 out of 44 bridges will connect to LAC, 50-ton T-90 tank is also easy to carry

The border dispute has entered the sixth month and there is little chance of an early resolution of the dispute as India and China have deployed about one lakh soldiers in the high altitude areas, which are ready to stand in the long deadlock. No official statement about the talks has come, but sources said the agenda was to finalize a draft for the withdrawal of troops from all points of dispute. Also Read – Ladakh border dispute: India and Chinese army will hold talks again today to reduce tension

The Indian delegation is led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the 14th Corps commander at Leh and Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary for East Asia Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs. It is believed that an official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry is also part of the Chinese delegation in the talks. Also Read – Farooq Abdullah’s controversial statement, said – Article 370 will be implemented again with the help of China