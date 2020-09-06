Ladakh LAC Tension: China threatens India – If war happens, defeat will not work, America’s friendship will not work

India-China Border Tension: More than 80 days have passed since tensions continue between India and China over the border dispute. On 15 June, India gave a befitting reply to what happened on behalf of China in Galvan Valley. Since the dispute in the Galvan Valley, both countries have been trying to resolve the dispute through negotiations, but no one trusts China’s destiny. He talks but also thinks of cheating from behind and once again he tried to enter the Indian border on the night of 29-30 August. Now China has become aghast at giving the jackal to India. It was written in the Chinese media Global Times that in the event of war, India will lose badly to China. Also Read – Talk between Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister for more than two hours, know who said about the border dispute

Describing Friday's meeting between Indian and Chinese defense ministers as a positive step, Chinese media said on Saturday that India would have no chance of winning in the event of a border war. The Global Times, closely associated with the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said in an editorial on Saturday, "We are reminding the Indian side that China's national strength, including its military strength, is stronger than that of India. Although both China and India are great powers, but when it comes to war capability, the Indian side will lose. If a border war starts, India will have no chance of winning."

The editorial stated, "We hope that the meeting of the defense ministers will be a turning point for the leaders of the two countries to come back to the consensus of the meeting." Each side will do its best to reduce tension on the border. " The Global Times, called the mouthpiece of China, has supported the meeting of defense ministers in Moscow on Friday. However, he points to the fact that Indian policies on the border are being determined by nationalism and public opinion.

The Global Times said, “Indian public opinion is deeply and widely involved in border issues. Indian soldiers have apparently been hijacked by domestic nationalism. Therefore, apart from joint control of the border dispute between China and India, India should also manage public opinion and nationalism. This is the best option for his country and his people. “

The Global Times said, “The problem now is that India has drawn an aggressive line on the border issue, which shows China’s willingness to maintain peace and stability along the border as a weakness.” The Chinese newspaper also expressed anguish over America’s support for India. It said, “Some people in New Delhi also believe that America’s suppression of China and support for India has increased India’s strategic strength.” The Chinese newspaper has called it a miscalculation. It was also written in the editorial that America’s friendship will not be of any use to India in the circumstances of war.

Chinese State Counselor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met on Friday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow. This was the highest level military meeting between the two countries since tensions at the borders increased in recent months. The two armies are currently face to face on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh and on the Rekin Mountains and the situation on the ground is quite tense.