Ladies’ Alert’s Jisung Rushed To Emergency Room During Filming For Web Drama

Ladies’ Alert’s company issued an announcement on Jisung’s situation after she was rushed to the ER.

On August 16, Jisung was filming her net drama “Ugly Complicated” (literal title) at DR Studio in Mapo, Seoul, when she all of the sudden vomited and misplaced consciousness. She was rushed to the emergency room of a hospital in Sinchon for therapy.

A supply from her company, Roots Leisure, acknowledged, “The analysis was that she had signs of enteritis [inflammation of the intestine] however extra testing is required for an correct evaluation of her situation.”

They continued, “Jisung herself insisted that she would return to filming as a result of everybody on set was ready for her. She stated she would get an intravenous saline answer and end what she needed to do for the day. She promised to get a extra detailed examination tomorrow. She is at the moment receiving the IV saline answer and is displaying indicators of restoration.”

“Ugly Complicated” is predicated on a Naver net novel about the candy love between an optimistic highschool pupil named Ah Jin and a tsundere boy named Jun Woo. Jisung performs a personality named Cho Hee.

