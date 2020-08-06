Ladies’ Generation Is Full Of Love For Each Other And Fans In Posts Celebrating Their 13th Anniversary

Ladies’ Generation celebrated their anniversary with beautiful posts!

The group all just lately bought collectively to have fun Tiffany’s birthday and in addition their anniversary. On their 13th anniversary on August 5, every of the eight members shared photographs and movies on Instagram from their celebration as they expressed their love and gratitude to one another and their followers SONE.

Taeyeon wrote, “It’s Ladies’ Generation’s 13th anniversary. Thanks a lot and congratulations to all of the SONE, who’ve been with us for such a very long time, and to my beloved members. This has made me notice once more that there are such a lot of individuals who can share the feelings that I really feel in my life, and that’s so treasured and I’m so grateful. Ladies’ Generation by no means ends, so ‘Cheers’ to our comfortable days sooner or later too. I’ll have a superb day whereas feeling grateful. SONE and Ladies’ Generation, let’s be comfortable.”

In a video that she and lots of the members posted, they first introduce themselves earlier than Yuri says, “Blissful 13th anniversary!” they usually cheer, categorical their love for one another, and congratulate SONE too.

Tiffany says, “We’re so comfortable to have the ability to get collectively each August, and I need to say ‘Blissful anniversary’ once more.” When Hyoyeon teases her about her huge gesture towards the digicam, she explains, “It’s as a result of I’m so touched!”

She goes on to say in English, “It’s so good to have the ability to get again collectively and we simply wished to want you a contented 13th anniversary! Love you guys!” After they are saying their group greeting, Yuri cutely provides, “Miss you”!

Tiffany shared in English on her personal Instagram, “13 summers in the past i keep in mind blowing out the candles & thanking god for bringing every & each certainly one of you into my life. regardless of how far aside or how lengthy it’s been, it at all times appears like we’re selecting up proper the place we left off. i’m SO grateful for our journey collectively & particularly our sisterhood. blessed to have such unimaginable ladies & SONE to develop stronger & wiser TOGETHER every year. thanks from the underside of my coronary heart for the unconditional religion & love you present.”

She added in Korean, “Thanks for at all times making me capable of anticipate and dream extra. Now, sooner or later, and without end, I like you Ladies’ Generation and SONE… I sincerely congratulate you on our 13th anniversary, I like you.”

Sooyoung wrote, “Our 13th summer time collectively, I’m so grateful to have my folks nonetheless by my aspect. I hope that every one of you who miss us will really feel comforted by shouts of ‘Now, sooner or later, without end Ladies’ Generation’ that you just hear for the primary time shortly. Subsequent 12 months too, we’ll attempt to make you are feeling that you just’re comfortable to be a fan of Ladies’ Generation.”

Sooyoung additionally posted a photograph in her Instagram tales of herself, Hyoyeon, Tiffany, Seohyun, and Sunny on the celebration. She wrote on it “The Ladies’ Generation model of Refund Expedition.”

“Refund Expedition” is a reference to the working title of the lady group that Lee Hyori got here up with on “How Do You Play?” that might characteristic singers with robust photographs, together with Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa.

Seohyun posted to say, “We’ve now been collectively for 13 years. All essentially the most radiant moments in my life had been spent along with my members and with SONE. Thanks, I like you so, a lot. Let’s be collectively without end.”

She additionally posted a photograph of herself and wrote, “Good day, Seohyun from 13 years in the past.”

Sunny wrote, “Ladies’ Generation~ Blissful 13th anniversary!!! SONE who’re along with us.. thanks~ It’s due to you that I’m having enjoyable and comfortable whereas strolling on a path that may generally be tough!! Please keep by my aspect~ Our youth, our overflowing pleasure. Everybody’s Ladies’ Generation. Let’s maintain being collectively for an extended, very long time~!!!

She additionally wrote, “Ladies’ Generation and SONE, whom I’m essentially the most grateful for.”

Yuri shared, “I sincerely thank my members and followers for making my youth shine so brightly, as Ladies’ Generation and SONE.. It’s solely our 13th anniversary now, so let’s go gradual, not let go of one another’s hand, and be collectively on our 20th and 30th anniversaries too.”

She additionally wrote, “It’s actually nice that all of us bought collectively.”

YoonA wrote in English, “Thank u for the sweetest reminiscences of our 13 years collectively. Ladies’ Generation & SONE, we’re one and the identical.” She added in Korean, “Let’s keep collectively for an extended, very long time.”

Quickly after midnight, Hyoyeon shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations on our 13th anniversary.” She additionally posted a photograph of Ladies’ Generation mild sticks making a coronary heart and wrote, “Thanks, SONE.”

She later wrote to say, “I feel that our belief in one another and our ardour has been the explanation we’ve at all times been capable of obtain extra. And additionally the belief and love we share with SONE, hehe. Blissful 13th anniversary! Now, sooner or later, and without end Ladies’ Generation! Ah, effectively executed Ladies’ Generation on this fantastic teamwork.”

She additionally shared the photograph of the 5 members, suggesting that all of them get collectively for her birthday too.

Blissful anniversary, Ladies’ Generation!

