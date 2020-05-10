Ladies’ Generation Reunites To Sing Congratulatory Song At Manager’s Wedding

Ladies’ Generation delighted followers with photographs and movies from their latest reunion!

Apart from Tiffany, who’s presently in america, the Ladies’ Generation members reunited to sing the congratulatory music at their supervisor’s wedding ceremony. Seohyun, Sooyoung, Yuri, Hyoyeon, Sunny, YoonA, and Taeyeon practiced and carried out the music “Kissing You.”

On Instagram, Seohyun shared a gaggle photograph and wrote, “Soshi [GG] has reunited for the primary time shortly. The previous is Soshi, the long run is Soshi, eternally Soshi. (Fany unni, miss you.)” Within the feedback, Tiffany wrote, “Miss you MORE, angel.”

On Instagram Tales, Sooyoung shared a video of the women practising collectively and wrote, “Guys, it’s a congratulatory music, so why does it really feel like gospel music?”

In response, Ladies’ Generation followers made the hashtag “GG4EVA” a worldwide trending subject on Twitter.

