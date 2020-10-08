Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun And Go Kyung Pyo Describe Their Teamwork On Set Of “Non-public Lives”

The solid of “Non-public Lives” took half in a press convention on October 7!

The brand new JTBC drama takes place throughout the present age during which folks share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. It’s about con artists mobilizing all their strategies to reveal the nation’s main “personal life,” and it stars Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Younger Min, and extra. On the press convention, Director Nam Gun promised that the present combines quite a lot of genres, together with thriller, melodrama, comedy, and caper.

The drama is Go Kyung Pyo’s first since his return from army service, and on the occasion, the actor expressed his gratitude to everybody who waited for him. On the subject of why he determined to take his position, Go Kyung Pyo mentioned, “Once I first encountered this undertaking, I used to be very drawn by the storyline led by the character Joo Eun.”

Within the present, Go Kyung Pyo performs the spy Lee Jung Hwan who hides his identification by pretending to be a daily worker at a big firm. He opens his coronary heart to Seohyun’s character Cha Joo Eun, utterly unaware of her personal “personal life” as a con artist. Cha Joo Eun is the daughter of two con artists (performed by Park Sung Keun and Music Solar Mi) and he or she realized the methods of the commerce from them.

Seohyun mentioned, “Once I first learn the script for ‘Non-public Lives,’ it was so attention-grabbing that I made a decision I actually didn’t wish to miss out on the present. It was actually thrilling as a result of it’s a drama that entertainingly offers with an unrealistic true actuality. Every of the characters are so charming and have such robust personalities, so I used to be pleased about that. I used to be involved about the best way to painting my character in a captivating method, however I used to be additionally actually excited. I attempted to carry out the brazenness in my very own persona so as to play the character.”

Even forward of the premiere, drama followers have been excited in regards to the chemistry between Go Kyung Pyo and Seohyun, dubbing the couple the “Pangyo Newlyweds.”

Go Kyung Pyo shared that he hopes that their efficiency collectively within the drama will give folks the identical emotions that they’ve had when seeing them collectively to this point. He mentioned with fun, “We’re having quite a lot of enjoyable filming so I feel it’s going to come out effectively.”

When requested to explain the charming qualities of his co-star Seohyun, he mentioned, “Seohyun is critical and prudent.” He described how she places quite a lot of thought and energy into the undertaking and her character. “She’s very cheerful on set with out displaying any indicators of getting a tough time,” he mentioned. “And then when she immerses into her position, she reveals one other facet of herself. She’s very cool and I feel I have to be taught from her. I relied on her lots whereas we had been filming and he or she’s serving to me.”

Seohyun thanked Go Kyung Pyo and described him as somebody who’s very thoughtful and caring. “He helps me to do away with my nerves and provides me quite a lot of concepts,” she mentioned. “Since he’s so thoughtful, I’ve been in a position to loosen up as I immerse into the position of Joo Eun.”

The solid was additionally requested about their hopes for viewership rankings. Seohyun mentioned, “I don’t suppose we’ve ever introduced up the subject of rankings. Quite than desirous about rankings, we’re having enjoyable within the technique of filming collectively. I hope that it seems effectively.”

Go Kyung Pyo added, “Since I’m making my return via this drama, I’m undecided what rankings are thought of good rankings now. I hope that it may assist folks relieve the boredom of each day life,” and he laughed.

