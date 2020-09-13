Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun And Go Kyung Pyo Explain Their Nickname “Pangyo Newlyweds”

On the September 12 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo appeared as friends.

The 2 actors are selling their new drama on JTBC, “Personal Life.” The drama is about con artists who use the tips of their commerce to be able to expose the nation’s main “non-public life.”

Throughout the episode, the “Ask Us Something” solid started to tease them about their “relationship.” Lee Soo Geun mentioned, “It is a high-class report, however I heard that you simply two are courting. I heard that you simply’re already residing collectively within the Seohyeon neighborhood in the Bundang district.”

Kang Ho Dong chimed in, “I heard they have been residing in Pangyo!” Pangyo is a deliberate metropolis in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. It additionally refers back to the subway station and the neighborhood of the identical title.

When Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo agreed, Kang Ho Dong quipped, “I believed we agreed to not speak about it” and Seohyun replied, “That’s proper. That’s our non-public life.” However she and Go Kyung Pyo have been flustered when the solid jokingly pretended that they have been actually not going to speak about it, implying that their “courting rumors” have been actual.

Seohyun insisted, “I’m going to speak about it! I need to speak about it, so what’s the difficulty?” Kim Heechul noticed, “You was so shy,” and she or he replied, “Whereas filming this drama, I’ve develop into extra shameless.”

Min Kyung Hoon requested, “Newlyweds are one factor, however why is their nickname Pangyo newlyweds?” Web optimization Jang Hoon joked, “They should have been noticed in Pangyo.” Lee Soo Geun commented, “I believe Go Kyung Pyo likes imagining that is actual. His face seems to be so completely happy proper now.”

Seohyun defined, “I didn’t find out about this nickname till the Ladies’ Technology members talked about it within the group chat. It seems it’s from an Instagram Stay broadcast I did on set.” Within the video, Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo are each dressed semi-formally and she or he asks him to say hello to the digicam. He waves and says, “It’s Joo Hyun [Seohyun’s real name]’s birthday.”

Seohyun continued, “Followers noticed the video and thought we had the vibe of newlyweds who’re residing in Pangyo. It’s develop into our nickname.” Web optimization Jang Hoon defined, “There are plenty of younger {couples} who reside in Pangyo now.”

Later within the episode, Seohyun talked about what Go Kyung Pyo was like as a co-star. “I’m actually grateful to have him as a companion,” she mentioned. “On set, he’s actually…” The solid then started to make enjoyable of Go Kyung Pyo for trying so completely happy on the reward. She continued, “He’s at all times sporting fits on set for his character, however at some point I noticed him in a Hawaiian-style shirt. I saved seeing him sporting shirts like that, and I used to be questioning what con scene he was filming, nevertheless it turned out that was his private garments.”

Lee Soo Geun quipped, “He’s imagining what it might be like in your honeymoon.”

