Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun Makes Generous Donation Of Feminine Hygiene Products To Help Those In Need

Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun has made a beneficiant donation!

On January 5, it was confirmed by Seohyun’s company Namoo Actors that she just lately made a donation of 100 million gained (roughly $92,000) value of female hygiene merchandise to the non-governmental group Gfoundation. Seohyun is a model mannequin for the female hygiene product firm Secret Day, which additionally supplied assist for the donation.

The donation will probably be used to assist these in want, together with younger individuals in addition to the underprivileged, each in Korea and overseas.

Seohyun shared, “I wished to repay you for all of the love I acquired in the course of the yr. I hope that it helps lots of people.”

The singer and actress has donated up to now to supply assist for underprivileged college students at her alma mater Dongguk College, to assist the victims of wildfires, to assist Lou Gehrig’s illness sufferers, and extra. Seohyun and her followers additionally donated the cash made out of a fan occasion from her birthday to assist households in want.

