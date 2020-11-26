Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh Are On Cloud Nine In Couple Poster For “Run On”

Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh posed collectively for his or her predominant poster for “Run On”!

“Run On” is a romance about individuals attempting to attach with one another by their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of former observe and discipline athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator.

Sooyoung performs sports activities company CEO Search engine optimization Dan Ah, who was the one baby of Seomyung Group however was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine. Kang Tae Oh performs Lee Younger Hwa, a preferred artwork pupil who’s good-looking, type, and charming.

Beforehand, the drama unveiled Sooyoung’s and Kang Tae Oh’s particular person character posters, and on November 25, the drama launched their couple poster.

In the poster, Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh pose collectively in a crimson convertible. They painting their characters’ love for one another with heat, broad smiles and twinkling eyes of pleasure. On Sooyoung’s aspect of the poster, the caption reads, “Don’t cross the road,” and the caption beside Kang Tae Oh responds, “You got here working to me as a result of I crossed the road.”

The 2 actors will depict a novel romance between a person who unconsciously crosses the road and goes straight ahead with out realizing what he needs and a girl who retains forgetting the road that she drew to distance herself from others due to him.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “The poster that was launched right this moment encompasses a thrilling romance between Search engine optimization Dan Ah and Lee Yong Hwa. As beforehand revealed within the teaser video and the poster’s captions, this couple will change strains that give contemporary pleasure at surprising instances. Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh are giving their all to deliver their characters to life, so please try their synergy within the upcoming first episode.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Sooyoung in “Inform Me What You Noticed” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)