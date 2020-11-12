Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh Preview Their Heartwarming Romance In Posters For Drama “Run On”

JTBC has revealed new character posters of the forged in its upcoming drama “Run On”!

“Run On” is a romance about individuals making an attempt to attach with one another by their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of former monitor and area athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator.

The brand new posters function Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh. Sooyoung performs sports activities company CEO Search engine optimization Dan Ah, who was the one little one of Seomyung Group however was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine. Kang Tae Oh performs Lee Younger Hwa, a preferred artwork scholar who’s good-looking, type, and charming.

In her poster, Search engine optimization Dan Ah is smiling calmly and confidently as she perches on a windowsill subsequent to a portray. The caption reads, “A lady who thinks the solely strategy to fail is to not strive,” capturing her formidable persona. Unhappy together with her high-ranking place on the sports activities company and her rich background, Search engine optimization Dan Ah is the sort to work endlessly to achieve even loftier targets.

In his poster, Lee Younger Hwa wears an apron smudged with paint as he sits amongst his artwork supplies, a vibrant smile on his face. His caption reads, “A person who thinks controlling his emotions is unimaginable.” This pure mindset is strictly what gave him the braveness to be simple in approaching Search engine optimization Dan Ah, and his candy and heat persona is mirrored in his smooth look.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “The important thing level in these character posters is their views. Search engine optimization Dan Ah is sitting on the windowsill and observing Lee Younger Hwa, who’s wanting up at her. For those who attempt to think about the second at which their gazes will meet, you may get a glimpse into the storyline of their romance. Please stay up for the romance that may hold your hearts heat this winter.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

