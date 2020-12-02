Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung Talks About Her Role As A CEO In Upcoming JTBC Drama “Run On”

Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung shall be reworking right into a succesful chief in JTBC’s new drama “Run On”!

“Run On” is a romance drama about folks making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, whereas Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung shall be taking part in the position of sports activities company CEO Search engine optimization Dan Ah, a chaebol heiress who was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine, whereas Kang Tae Oh will play Lee Younger Hwa, a considerate and kind-hearted artwork pupil.

Sooyoung revealed that each Search engine optimization Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa hated to lose. She defined, “Dan Ah, who has lived a busy and busy life, will meet Younger Hwa, who she needs to find time for. She’ll proceed to harm him as a result of the sentiments she’s by no means skilled earlier than will really feel unfamiliar to her. As that occurs, she’ll uncover herself making extra time as a result of she feels sorry, and so they’ll progress right into a relationship by which they acknowledge their love.”

Search engine optimization Dan Ah is clumsy with feelings as a result of she has grown up amidst fierce competitors inside a chaebol family with a enterprise mindset. Nonetheless, her strengths outweigh her flaws as she was nonetheless in a position to rise to the CEO place of a sports activities company and turn out to be the director of Seomyung Group. Sooyoung shared, “She doesn’t discuss behind folks’s backs, she doesn’t maintain grudges, and he or she’s trustworthy. She’s the laborious working sort who does her finest at the whole lot. Though her area is for certain, she acknowledges and embraces issues that create new stimulus. She goes all-in for her folks, and if somebody is impolite, she is aware of learn how to retort no matter their place or age.” The actress added, “I wished to point out an clever and succesful younger lady chief.”

Sooyoung defined that Search engine optimization Dan Ah is a personality who completely manages her time, however she additionally invests time in taking good care of her look since she concurrently runs a style firm. Nonetheless, Search engine optimization Dan Ah doesn’t do nail artwork and prefers hairstyles that cowl her brow. Sooyoung elaborated, “I feel it’s as a result of she’ll suppose that the time it take for her nails to dry and to do her hair each morning can be a waste.” When requested how she accomplished her character with such element, Im Siwan commented, “She has undoubtedly been immersed in a CEO position regularly,” including that she couldn’t be higher at portraying CEO Search engine optimization Dan Ah.

The actress additionally touched upon her first ideas after seeing the venture. She shared, “All of the characters who seem appeared so cool and nicely off, however they’re all damaged someplace in a method. The method by which these folks intertwine by a pure alternative and turn out to be adults that discover ways to converse is gorgeous.” Sooyoung shared, “I wished to precise a love that might break the foundations I’ve protected till now and make me neglect penalties.” Concerning Kang Tae Oh, she shared, “In actuality, he’s goofy and cute, so the temper on set is brilliant. He’s additionally good at performing, so I depend on him quite a bit.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

