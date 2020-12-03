Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon Reveals Solo Comeback Date In New Teaser

Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon has dropped the primary teaser for her solo comeback!

The singer confirmed again in November that she was making ready for the discharge of a brand new solo album.

In keeping with the brand new teaser, she will likely be releasing her fourth mini album, titled “What Do I Name You,” on December 15 at 6 p.m. KST. The album will comprise a complete of six songs of assorted genres.

Try the teaser picture under!

