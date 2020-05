Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon is again on the prime of the charts!

On Could 4, Taeyeon launched her new digital single titled “Completely happy” at 6 p.m. KST. The track rapidly soared on the realtime charts of main Korean music websites, and by eight p.m. KST it had already reached No. 1 on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada.

Congratulations to Taeyeon!