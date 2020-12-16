General News

Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon Talks About The Concept Of Her New Solo Album, Writing A Song About Her Pet Canine, And More

On December 15 at 6 p.m. KST, Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon launched her fourth solo mini album, titled “What Do I Name You.”

In an interview for her comeback, she shared some particulars about her album, her latest actions, and extra. She stated, “I’m comfortable that I can present my followers new music. The songs on this album really feel like match for the tip of 2020, so I hope that lots of people will hearken to it.”

Taeyeon added, “I attempted to not go overboard on the album. I needed it to mirror my present feelings, and I wasn’t actually feeling drawn to bouncy or flashy songs.” She picked her title monitor as her favourite music on the album and stated, “I’ve typically appreciated the b-side tracks higher than the title monitor, however this time I appreciated the title monitor from the primary second I heard it. Aside from the lyrics, the melody and temper are precisely my model.”

Taeyeon participated in writing and producing the b-side monitor “To the Moon.” Requested about her inspiration for the music, she stated, “I simply wrote about my every day life. I additionally needed to write down a music about my finest pal, my canine Zero, so in case you take a look at the lyrics, you’ll perceive.”

She added that the idea for the album had been “classic girlhood,” and mirrored two completely different moods: earlier than and after a breakup. Within the music video, an individual in a panda masks performed the a part of the “boyfriend.” She stated, “I didn’t see their face as soon as throughout filming. Thanks to the mannequin who labored exhausting whereas sporting a masks.”

Taeyeon not too long ago grew to become a hard and fast solid member on a range present for the primary time in a decade. She stated, “I believe that ‘Superb Saturday’ was the most ‘superb’ factor that I’ve performed not too long ago. It was the primary time I’d been a hard and fast selection present member in a very long time, and it was likelihood for me to get together with individuals just like the manufacturing workers, friends, and solid members.”

Take a look at Taeyeon’s music video for “What Do I Name You” right here!

