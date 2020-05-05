Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With New Song “Glad”

Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon is as soon as once more enthralling listeners everywhere in the world with a brand new launch!

Taeyeon launched her new track “Glad” on Might 4, and the track has gone on to take first place within the iTunes Prime Songs charts in 15 areas together with Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Macao, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Finland, Israel, and Chile.

The track has additionally topped QQ Music’s Korean music video charts in China, and swept main realtime music streaming charts in Korea quickly after its launch.

Congratulations to Taeyeon and don’t overlook to take a look at the music video for “Glad” as properly!

