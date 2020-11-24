Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA And Hwang Jung Min Pose As Busy Reporters In Main Poster For “Hush”

Hwang Jung Min and Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA’s upcoming JTBC drama “Hush” has unveiled its most important poster!

“Hush” is concerning the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It would painting their issues as ones that each one workplace employees cope with, relatively than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the position of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the tough actuality of the trade. In distinction, YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk turns into her mentor whereas they work on the identical crew.

In the brand new poster that’s cleverly formatted as a newspaper, YoonA and Hwang Jung Min painting the distinctive charms of their characters.

YoonA poses as Lee Ji Soo, a hard-working intern reporter, and her eyes are large and spherical with curiosity and youthful ardour. She leans in the direction of her fellow reporter with a clipboard in hand, as if she’s about to ask him a query.

Then again, Hwang Jung Min exhibits the leisure of the veteran reporter Han Joon Hyuk. Regardless of the hectic office, he appears relaxed and even a bit lazy as he sits as his desk with a espresso tumbler in hand. He doesn’t even look in the direction of Lee Ji Soo, and he appears uninterested to listen to what she has to say.

The caption on the backside of the poster reads, “The livelihood of salaried reporters,” hinting that the drama will present the ups and downs of common workplace employees.

Viewers are particularly wanting ahead to the teamwork of idol-turned-actress YoonA and veteran actor Hwang Jung Min.

Hwang Jung Min, who is returning to the small display in eight years, mentioned, “I used to be drawn to the script, which was each life like and distinctive, and I couldn’t let go of it simply. It’s a great script that makes you deal with the small tales within the stable plot.”

YoonA commented, “Simply the truth that Hwang Jung Min goes to star on this drama made me need to be a part of it as effectively. I feel I can present you a brand new aspect of me by means of Lee Ji Soo, an intern reporter decided to outlive by means of something. I’ll do my greatest so that everybody can deeply sympathize with the method of her development.”

“Hush” premieres on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Extra Than Associates.”

In the meantime, watch “Extra Than Associates” under!

