Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA And Hwang Jung Min Share Why They Chose “Hush,” Talk About Working Collectively, And More

Hwang Jung Min and Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA spoke about working collectively for his or her upcoming drama “Hush”!

On December 10, JTBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Hush” held a web-based press convention with Hwang Jung Min, YoonA, director Choi Kyu Shik, and extra.

“Hush” is concerning the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It is going to painting their issues as ones that every one workplace staff cope with, somewhat than simply reporters. Hwang Jung Min performs Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the tough actuality of the trade. In distinction, YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk turns into her mentor whereas they work on the identical workforce.

The drama is Hwang Jung Min’s first in eight years. He shared, “I didn’t have too many considerations. I obtained the scripts for half one to 6 and I learn them in all one go. It was so enjoyable. The story was lifelike and I felt that the script would permit viewers to narrate and revel in themselves so I mentioned ‘I need to do it.’ I really feel as nervous as I’d if I had a efficiency tomorrow and had been afraid to make a mistake. I feel it’ll really feel actual after we obtain suggestions from viewers when the drama airs tomorrow.”

He additionally spoke about working with YoonA sharing, “One thing I felt whereas working along with her is how open-minded she is. Totally different from Lee Ji Soo, YoonA is so tolerant, and from the appearing perspective I used to be actually grateful for these overlapping facets. Once I watch from the facet, you may see her eyes glimmer they usually shine in her position too. Once I see that, I additionally really feel blissful.”

YoonA added, “There was no cause for me to not take the position after I heard that Hwang Jung Min can be taking part in Han Joon Hyuk. Since he’s performed such charismatic roles in movies, he had a really robust picture however I used to be grateful he approached me in a pleasant means. He additionally listened to lots of my considerations relating to appearing so I obtained lots of assist.”

She additionally addressed altering her hair for the position, commenting, “I’ve minimize my hair brief many occasions however it’s my first time with this minimize. The script even learn ‘Quick-haired Ji Soo.’ I gladly minimize my hair pondering that I’d do the identical if I had been Ji Soo.”

YoonA continued, “Ji Soo’s attraction is how simple she is which arises from her ardour and excessive vitality. She’s a personality daring sufficient to consider herself and converse her thoughts, even saying ‘Meals is mightier than the pen’ at her job interview. These facets are so charming.”

Lastly, the director commented, “We don’t solely deal with the restricted happenings on the planet of reporters. It additionally appears to be like on the comradeship individuals really feel for his or her coworkers, household ties, and the considerations and feelings felt by any common workplace employee. Our drama’s level of differentiation is that it’s concurrently heavy however mild. Hwang Jung Min and YoonA have nice synergy. The chemistry between the reporters at Day by day Korea can also be progressively getting higher. Even from the attitude of the director, it’s plenty of enjoyable seeing their appearing.”

“Hush” premieres on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

