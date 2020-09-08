Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, And Hyoyeon Renew Contracts With SM Entertainment

Ladies’ Era members YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon are staying with SM Entertainment!

On September 8, a supply from SM Entertainment revealed, “Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon have renewed their contract. We’ll assist the members in order that they will actively promote in numerous fields sooner or later.”

After making their debut in 2007 with “Into the New World,” Ladies’ Era continued to launch quite a few hits together with “Genie,” “Gee,” “I Acquired A Boy,” “Lion Coronary heart,” and extra.

In 2017, Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Seohyun, and Tiffany parted methods with SM Entertainment and joined new companies whereas YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon determined to stay and renew with SM Entertainment.

At the moment, the Ladies’ Era members are busy selling as singers, actresses, DJs, and extra.

