Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA To Appear On “Hyori’s Homestay” PD’s New Reality Show

May 21, 2020
Ladies’ Era member YoonA can be showing on tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title)!

On Might 20, a supply from the present informed Maeil Enterprise Newspaper’s Star In the present day, “YoonA is filming ‘On and Off’ at this time. The day of the printed has not been determined. It’ll present YoonA’s busy life at her job together with different new, private sides.”

“On and Off” is a actuality present that captures how stars take time to be themselves away from their public personas throughout their busy on a regular basis lives. This can be a new program helmed by producing director (PD) Jung Hyo Min of “Hyori’s Homestay” and “Laborhood on Rent.”

“On and Off” started in early Might and airs on Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST.

