Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri And Hyun Woo Confirmed As Leads Of New Mini Drama

Yuri and Hyun Woo are uniting for a brand new drama!

Beforehand on July 23, it was confirmed that Hyun Woo can be taking part in the male lead within the mini drama “Breakup Probation, A Week” (literal title). On July 28, it was additionally introduced that Yuri can be taking part in the feminine lead.

“Breakup Probation, A Week” is a few girl who should half methods with the person she loves inside per week to be able to save his life.

The mini drama will start filming on July 28, and it will likely be launched by way of SBS cable channels and OTT platforms.

