Lady A, Rascal Flatts Are Latest to Exit CMAs, Citing COVID Exposure

UPDATED: Three extra artists who had been scheduled to carry out of the CMA Awards introduced having to pull out of the present both shortly earlier than or after the published began, all due to COVID-19 issues. Simply an hour prior to showtime, Lady A introduced it was exiting the present, quickly adopted by one other star trio, Rascal Flatts, in addition to a featured instrumentalist, Jenee Fleenor, a CMA musician of the yr winner who had been slated to play the fiddle solo within the opening salute to Charlie Daniels.

They grew to become the third, fourth and fifth acts to be pressured to cancel their appearances on the CMAs. Within the days main up to the present, each Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard introduced they’d examined constructive for coronavirus.

Lady A mentioned in its social media assertion that not one of the three members have obtained a constructive coronavirus analysis, however mentioned an unnamed member of the family contracting the illness prompted the necessity to pull out.

Rascal Flatts put its MIA standing down to having “obtained a constructive COVID check inside the band,” with out specifying whether or not that meant among the many three core members or their backing band.

Fleenor mentioned that she had examined constructive within the run-up to the present. Viewers observed that she had been changed within the Daniels medley by Dierks Bentley’s fiddle participant earlier than seeing she had confirmed the explanation for her absence on social media.

“Sadly, one in every of our speedy relations has simply examined constructive for COVID-19 this week,” Lady A (previously referred to as Lady Antebellum) mentioned in Instagram and Twitter posts. “Thus far, the three of us proceed to check unfavorable, and out of warning and love for everybody concerned with the CMAs, we’ve determined to keep residence from the awards tonight. We’re bummed that we gained’t give you the option to carry out with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, however fortunately Charles already taped his efficiency with Carly Pearce so you’ll nonetheless be seeing him take the stage! We’ll be cheering on our mates at residence like the remainder of y’all! Keep protected on the market.”

Charles Kelley might be seen, as indicated within the assertion, performing a pre-recorded duet with Pearce of “I Hope You’re Completely satisfied Now,” the track she was supposed to sing with Brice earlier than he had to depart the present.

There was no speedy phrase on how the gospel quantity that Hillary Scott was supposed to sing with Rucker and Rhett could be affected.

The quantity that Florida Georgia Line had been scheduled to carry out was changed with the addition of a track by Chris Stapleton earlier this week.