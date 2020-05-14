‘Lady A’ to Become Limited Series Directed By Johan Renck – Variety

Johan Renck, who landed an Emmy for his work on “Chernobyl,” is in negotiations to direct and government produce the restricted sequence “Lady A” for Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Footage at Sony Footage Leisure.

The sequence is tailored from the upcoming novel by debut writer Abigail Dean and is the primary restricted sequence venture at 3000 Footage.

The novel is a strong drama following a profitable New York lawyer who was the topic of nationwide information as a toddler for her escape from a household of non secular fanatics. Following her mom’s loss of life, she quickly discovers she will be able to’t run from her previous, and should revisit the childhood she shared along with her siblings.

The e-book might be revealed in North America in spring 2021 by Viking, and within the U.Okay. in January 2021 by HarperCollins. “Lady A” offered to HarperCollins for U.Okay. and Commonwealth rights (excluding Canada) after a nine-way publishing public sale and has been offered for translation in over 26 territories. Marisa Paiva and Sophie Kaplan will oversee the venture with Gabler for 3000 Footage.

Renck has been in demand after helming the critically acclaimed “Chernobyl,” which received an Emmy for excellent restricted sequence in addition to excellent directing for a restricted sequence. His different credit embrace Netflix’s “Bloodline,” AMC’s “Breaking Dangerous” and Historical past Channel’s “Vikings.”

Dean was born in Manchester, U.Okay. She graduated from Cambridge College with a first-class diploma in English Literature. Previously a Waterstones bookseller, she spent 5 years as a lawyer in London, and took summer season 2018 off to work on “Lady A” forward of her 30th birthday. She now works as a lawyer for Google, and is presently writing her second novel.

As for Gabler and 3000 Footage, the banner has been busy in latest months since signing their new take care of the studio buying such extremely contested titles that embrace “The place the Crawdads Sing” and “Nothing to See Right here.”

Renck is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Nameless Content material and Sloane, Supply, Weber & Dern. The deal was negotiated by Paradigm in affiliation with Juliet Mushens at Mushens Leisure on behalf of the writer. Dean is represented by Mushens.